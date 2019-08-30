(FOX Carolina) -- A herbal tea brand sold on Amazon is being recalled nationwide after possible Salmonella exposure, according to the FDA.
Mountain Mel’s Essential Goods, is recalling The Milk Lady’s Tea with LOT # ML6271950, Peaceful Baby Herbal Tea with LOT # PB781950, and Diges-Teas Herbal Tea with LOT # DT7619100.
The Milk Lady's Tea is geared towards breast feeding women to produce better milk, according to the brand.
The Milk Lady’s, Peaceful Baby, and Diges-Teas were distributed in Oregon and Washington through New Seasons Market, and nationwide through Azure Standard, Mountainmels.com and Amazon.com.
The affected tea products were distributed by Mountain Mel’s Essential Goods June 27, 2019 and July 20, 2019.
