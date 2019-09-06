COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Transportation Secretary, Christy Hall, said Friday that Dorian wrought less damage than anticipated but hazards remained on some South Carolina roads Friday.
Many traffic signals were still out along the coast and some secondary roads were still closed due to downed trees.
Hall said the SCDOT was still working on these areas Friday:
- SC 61 in Dorchester still closed.
- James and Johns Island areas still have a lot of downed trees.
- Edisto Beach.
- Southern end of Pawley’s Island has 3-4 feet of sand covering roads.
“Be patient as you re-enter these areas and follow the advice of local first responders,” Hall advised people returning to their homes on the coast Friday.
