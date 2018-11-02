(FOX Carolina) - Starbucks Holiday cups are arriving in stores across the country on Friday.
The café chain said four new cups will be available during the 2018 holiday season, featuring Stripes, Flora, Houndstooth, and Stargyle.
Below are the designs and the significance of each, per Starbucks’ Media Relations:
Stripes: On each bag of Starbucks coffee there is a sealed seam that runs along the back, called a fin. Starbucks has been adding a contrasting color along the fin as a design element for years, and the team found a way to bring that design element to center stage. The Stripes holiday cup features graphic bands of bright poppy red and a darker cranberry, accented with white pale rose gold. A ribbon of black, white and Starbucks green on the back ties all the four cup designs and reappears in merchandise and store signage and displays.
Flora: Ripe coffee cherries have evoked festive holly on packaging over many years, including 2013 and 2017. In a nod to Starbucks coffee heritage, the Flora design features mint-green graphic leaves with pops of colorful bright red berries against a cream-colored background.
Espresso Houndstooth: Starbucks Christmas Blend Espresso Roast is known for its intense flavor and caramelly sweetness. Designers used fire to represent this rich, dark roast, and reimagined it as elegant flame in the red and white retro Espresso Houndstooth design.
Stargyle: Stars often appear in Starbucks designs, even winking atop the Siren’s crown in the company logo. The illustration of a couple reaching up to place a star atop a holiday tree from Christmas Blend 1999 was the starting point for this year’s Stargyle design. Here the stars twinkle against a backdrop of interlinking diamonds in varying shades of Starbucks green.
