GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – America will celebrate 244 years of independence on Saturday.
While many of the larger events, including Greenville and Spartanburg's annual gatherings and fireworks shows, were canceled, some Fourth of July celebrations and events are still scheduled to take place.
Below is a list of area events:
FRIDAY
Greer
A community prayer vigil will be held at the Greer Amphitheater, 301 E. Poinsett St., from 5 -7 p.m.
Duncan
Shipwreck Cove Water Park (119 South Spencer Street) will host Star Spangled Slash from 7 – 10 p.m. with fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and free for children 2 and under. Visit www.shipwreckcovewaterpark.com for additional information!
Six Mile
Six Mile Independence Day Celebration will only feature fireworks. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. at Ponderosa Park. Field gates open at 7:30. This year’s celebration will not feature food or bounce houses. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing.
Greenwood
The Lights on the Lake Fireworks Show will begin around 9:30 p.m. The viewing area will be between the Main Bridge and Lower Railroad Bridge and the shoot location will be near Camp Fellowship. The camp will be closed to the public, and no land access or events will be included in this year’s event.
SATURDAY
Anderson
The July 4 Freedom Dream Walk/Run will be held on the East/West Connector in Anderson Saturday morning to support the Outdoor Dream Foundation. Visit www.outdoordream.org to learn more.
Blacksburg
The Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department will be selling BBQ Butts, Pints, and Family Packs for July 4th.
Call the fire department at 864-839-6061 for menu information. The fire department said all proceeds will go toward the purchase of new life-saving equipment.
Seneca
City of Seneca making changes to 4th of July celebration due to COVID-19
Pickens
Pickens cancels 4th of July concert; fireworks show will still go on but people are asked to watch in 'socially distant manner'
Liberty
Liberty has canceled its 4th of July celebration, fireworks show will still happen
Did we miss an event? Email us at foxcarolinanews@foxcarolina.com.
