GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Several Upstate municipalities are holding elections on July 14 for races that were postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is a list of local races by county, with candidates listed.
- Abbeville County
- Town of Due West Special Election
- Town Council
- Charles Angel
- Kitty Storey
- Robert Surface
- Town Council
- Town of Due West Special Election
- Abbeville County School Board Special Election
- Only one candidate – Adam Rich
- Anderson County
- Town of Pelzer Special Election
- Mayor
- Candidates
- Margaret Jamison
- Will Ragland
- Harold Tennihill
- Candidates
- Mayor
- Town of Pelzer Special Election
- Town Council
- Candidates
- David Hatley
- Donna Ide
- Gary Garbo Pridmore
- Candidates
- City of Anderson General Election
- Council Seat 2 – Don Chapman
- Council Seat 4 – Tony Stewart
- Council Seat 6 – Rick Laughridge
- County At Large Seat 8 – John M Roberts
- Cherokee County
- Greater Gaffney Fire District Referendum
- May the Gaffney Fire Protection Area raise its millage cap from 12 mills to 16 mills for the purpose of providing funds for purchasing additional needed equipment for the Gaffney Fire Protection Area, providing funds for the increased operating expenses of the Gaffney Fire Protection Area, and defraying other expenses incurred by the Gaffney Fire Protection Area in providing fire protection services within the Gaffney Fire Protection Area? All qualified electors desiring to vote in favor of the millage cap increase for the stated purposes shall vote YES. All qualified electors opposed to the millage cap increase for the stated purposes shall vote NO.
- Greater Gaffney Fire District Referendum
- Cherokee County Treasurer Primary
- Ryan Thomas, Republican
- Sheena Camp Fowler, Republican
- Greenville County
- City of Mauldin Special Election: Council Seat 3
- John J Mazzaro
- James Kennedy
- Jason Kraeling
- Greenwood County
- Ninety Six School Board General Election – School Trustee District 52
- Richard Jones
- Demarco Williams
- Ray Anthony Pilgrim
- Rickey Werts
- Kevin Campbell
- Ninety Six School Board General Election – School Trustee District 52
- City of Mauldin Special Election: Council Seat 3
- Ware Shoals School Board General Election, School Trustee 51
- Cody Quinn
- Genie McDill
- Joey Ward
- Andy Peanut Wood
- Laurens County
- Ware Shoals School Board Election (see Greenwood for info)
- Laurens District 55 School Trustee Seat 4
- Precincts: 4
- Mike Hughes
- Betty Ann Neely
- Keith Tripp
- Spartanburg County
- Roebuck Area Fire District – tax levy referendum
- Spartanburg Metro B Water District – 1 commission seat
- William C (Chris) Threatt
- Mayo Area Fire District – 1 commission seat.
- Jessie Farron Tucker
- Pacolet Special Election for Mayor
- Ned T Camby
- Josephine Reid McBeth
- Brian E Motts
- Spartanburg County School District 3 Bond referendum.
NOTE: voting location change: eligible voters of Glendale Fire Precinct will cast their votes at School District 3 Administration building at 3535 Clifton Glendale Road and eligible voters in the Eastside Baptist Precinct will cast their votes at Jesse Boyd Elementary School located at 1505 Fernwood Glendale Road.
- Union County
- Town of Jonesville Council
- Ronnie Jenkins
- Ronald Young
- Preston Bennett
- Ann Queen
- Town of Jonesville Council
- Watershed Commissioner
- Doris Kelley
- Patricia Buice
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to find your polling location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.