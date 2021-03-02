GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - As South Carolina prepares to begin offering vaccines to groups in Phase 1B next week, which includes teachers and school staff members, we asked Upstate school districts about their plans to get vaccines in staff members arms. Below are the responses we have received thus far:
GREENVILLE COUNTY SCHOOLS
A spokesman for Greenville County Schools said he feels that opening vaccines for teachers will be a "game changer" to help get students closer to being back in classrooms five days a week.
“We’re absolutely elated the time has come for educators to get their COVID-19 vaccination," Tim Waller said. "It’s been a long time coming. We’ve had a lot of anxious teachers that have been out there on the front line every single day with a classroom full of students worried about getting the virus and passing it on.”
The school district is working with Bon Secours St. Francis Greenville on a plan to vaccinate teachers and staff.
Waller said the district hopes to utilize a handful of school sites as mass vaccination sites. No exact dates have been established yet, but officials are hoping the teacher vaccination clinics will take place in the next few weeks.
Below is a statement from Bon Secours' spokesperson Jennifer Robinson on the matter:
Bon Secours has been working with the Greenville County School District on a plan to vaccinate their employees as soon as possible, based on the state’s priority status which is set to change next week. The plan has already been reviewed and approved by DHEC, and we have put in a request for the vaccines needed. It is not yet clear which of the 3 available vaccines will be utilized. The goal is to begin vaccinations within the next two to three weeks, though the exact start date will be determined by the estimated arrival time and adequate supply of the vaccine.
ANDERSON DISTRICT 5
District spokesman Kyle Newton said Anderson Five has been working extremely closely with AnMed Health during the pandemic and said AnMed will provide the majority of vaccines for District 5 employees at the Anderson Civic Center.
"AnMed already has some available dates for next Thursday, Friday and Saturday available for vaccinations," Newton said in an email. "These will all take place at the Civic Center. In discussions with AnMed, this is where vaccinations will take place for the majority of our employees since it is a centralized location and is easily navigable."
PICKENS COUNTY SCHOOLS
A spokesman for SDPC said the district and Prisma Health are working schedule a mass vaccination event on March 19 for teachers and staff. The plans for that event have not yet been finalized. The school district said all employees who wish to be vaccinated through Prisma Health will need to set up a MyChart account.
Check back to see additional district responses as we get them.
Teachers and others seeking a vaccine can make appointments online using scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or you can call DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 for help.
MORE INFO: Phase 1B of COVID vaccine distribution begins on March 8 in SC. Here's who can get vaccinated
