ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The holiday festivities are gearing up for Asheville residents!
The festivities will kick off November 22 in time for the holiday parade on November 23 and continue through the season, officials announced to press.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive in Asheville Nov. 22 for the kick off of the Downtown Local Lights display and for free photos from 5 to 7 p.m. in Pack Square. There will also be arts and crafts with the LEAF Easel Rider before the lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.
On Nov. 23, the Asheville Downtown Association will host the 73rd Annual Holiday Parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. along Biltmore Avenue to Pack Square, then along Patton Avenue to French Broad Avenue.
The Downtown Local Lights program is a partnership with the N.C. Arboretum’s Winter Lights, the Asheville Downtown Association and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority. The beloved lighted starflake will again be featured in Pack Square and there will be an expanded lighting display in Pritchard Park will highlight the large sugar maple tree, both thanks to the Asheville Downtown Association’s continued and increasing investment in the Downtown Local Lights program.
Biltmore Park Town Square will celebrate the magic of the holidays on Nov. 30 with festivities beginning at 2:30 p.m. throughout Town Square, culminating with a 6 p.m. tree lighting. Family fun will include horse-drawn carriage rides, craft activities, face painting, refreshments and more!
At 6 p.m. Dec. 6, the Historic Biltmore Village Merchants Association will host the 31st Annual Dickens Christmas Celebration on the Village Green, featuring live music and entertainment, the Mugs of Merriment Hot Chocolate Competition, and a festive tree- and street-lighting at sundown. Holiday lighting on display for the Biltmore Village Local Lights program is also in partnership with the N.C. Arboretum and Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority.
