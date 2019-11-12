GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Several Upstate municipalities will have runoff elections on November 19 after a clear winner was not determined during the Nov. 5 general election.
The full list of runoff races is below:
Belton Town Council, Ward 4
- Josh Stephenson
- Kimberly Stevens
Mauldin Mayor
- Dennis Raines (I)
- Terry Merritt
Fountain Inn Mayor
- Sam Lee (I)
- G.P. McLeer
Fountain Inn City Council, Ward 2
- Jay Thompson
- Mike Haiers
Easley City Council, Ward 3
- Patricia Webb
- Rick Tate
Easley City Council, Ward 5
- Bob Fedder
- Nancy Breazeale
Spartanburg City Council, District 1
- Sterling Anderson (I)
- Meghan Smith
Pacolet Town Council, District 4
- Gustavo Cristales
- Eulalia Siebert
Officials said registered voters who did not vote in the November 5 election are still eligible to vote in the runoff if they live within the voting districts of the races.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. People should contact their county elections office for questions about polling places.
