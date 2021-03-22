ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – There are some precinct changes ahead of Anderson County’s special elections, which are set for March 30. Several people living in Abbeville County will vote at a temporary polling location instead of their usual precincts for the Honea Path Town Council election.
These are the elections scheduled for March 30:
Anderson County Council Dist. 2 Primary (Democratic)
Candidates are Glenn Davis, Micah Jenkins, Arsenio Mandrake Walker, Willie Day, Reggie Davis, Marian Robinson, Debbie Dotson-Leverette.
Honea Path Special Election Town Council Ward 1
Candidates are Travis Bradley and A Earle Ashley, both are nonpartisan.
Williamston Special Election Town Council Ward 2
Lee Cole, nonpartisan, is the only candidate on the ballot.
Polling Places
Voters in the town of Honea Path in the following precincts will only vote at one location for this race: Chiquola Mill, Broadmouth- Abbeville County, Keowee – Abbeville County, Honea Path, and Barker’s Creek-McAdam’s School will all use Honea Path Town Hall, located at 204 South Main Street, for their polling place for this election.
Voters in the town of Williamston will vote at one of three polling places based on their precinct for the election:
- Williamston Mill Precinct – Calvary Baptist Church, 10 S. Academy St., Williamston, SC 29697;
- Williamston Precinct – Palmetto Middle High School, 804 N. Hamilton St., Williamston, SC 29697;
- Cedar Grove Precinct – Calvary Baptist Church, 10 S. Academy St., Williamston, SC 29697.
The precincts and polling places for the Anderson County Council District Two race are as follows:
- 009 Appleton-Equinox: Taylor Memorial Church Gymnasium, 711 Glenn St, Anderson SC 29625
- 012 Broadview: Broadway Lake Community Center 1625 Broadway Lake Rd, Anderson SC 29621
- 016 Broadway: Blue Ridge Baptist Church , 1340 Blue Ridge Ave, Belton SC 29627
- 032 Gluck Mil:l Homeland Park Elementary School, 3519 Wilmont St, Anderson SC 29624
- 049 Neal's Creek: Welfare Baptist Church, 2106 Bolt Dr, Belton SC 29627
- 077 Anderson 2/2: Calhoun Academy of the Arts, 1520 E Calhoun St, Anderson SC 29621
- 078 Anderson 3/1: Anderson County Library, 300 N McDuffie St, Anderson SC 29621
- 079 Anderson 3/2: Nevitt Forest Community School of Innovation, 1401 Bolt Dr, Anderson SC 29621
- 080 Anderson 4/1 Anderson V Career Campus, 1225 S McDuffie St, Anderson SC 29624
- 081 Anderson 4/2: Nevitt Forest Community School of Innovation, 1401 Bolt Dr, Anderson SC 29621
- 083 Anderson 5/B: Southwood Academy of the Arts, 1110 Southwood St, Anderson SC 29624
- 084 Anderson 6/1: Trinity United Methodist Church, 1809 N Main St, Anderson SC 29621
- 085 Anderson 6/2: Southwood Academy of the Arts, 1110 Southwood St, Anderson SC 29624
- 086 Varennes: Varennes Academy of Comm & Tech, 1820 Hwy 29 S, Anderson SC 29624
- 132 Glenview Glenview Middle School, 2575 Old Williamston Rd, Anderson SC 29621
- 165 South Fant: South Fant School of Early Education, 1700 S Fant St, Anderson SC 29624
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on March 30.
MORE NEWS - Cruise-in to raise money for Upstate girl battling rare bone marrow disorder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.