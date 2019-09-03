(FOX Carolina) Though Hurricane Dorian is expected to downgrade to a Category 2 storm by the time it reaches the Carolina coasts, the states are still preparing for the worst.
South Carolina Governor McMaster has already ordered a mandatory evacuation for coastal counties. Lane reversals from Charleston to Columbia began Monday, September 3.
For those seeking shelter from the storm when it arrives around Thursday, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division has released a full list of emergency shelters.
They are as follows:
- Williamsburg County Rec -
2084 Thurgood Marshall Road, Kingstree, SC 29556
- Dubose Middle School (Pet Friendly) -
1005 Dubose School Road, Summerville, SC 29483
- Conway High School -
2301 Church Street, Conway, SC 29526
- Loris High School -
301 Loris Lions Road, Loris, SC 29569
- Ocean Bay Middle School -
905 International Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
- Ridgeland High-Junior-Elementary Complex -
250 Jaguar Trail, Ridgeland, SC 29936
- Charleston County Coastal Pre-Release Center (Pet Friendly) -
3765 Leeds Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405
- Pleasant Hill Elementary -
127 Schoolhouse Road, Hemingway, SC 29554
- Stall High School -
3625 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC 29418
- Zucker Middle School -
6401 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29418
- North Myrtle Beach High School -
3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, SC 29566
- Aynor Middle School -
400 Frye Road, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544
- Military Magnet -
2950 Carner Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405
- Voorhees College Leonard E. Dawson Health & Human Resource Center -
5573 Voorhees Road, Denmark, SC 29042
- Colleton County High School -
150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro, SC 29488
Not sure if you're in an evacuation zone? SCEMD has a link for that too!
