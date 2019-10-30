GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – With rain and storms in Thursday’s forecast, some places in the Upstate are offering indoor trick-or-treating events.
Click here for the latest Halloween forecast.
Below is a list of indoor events we’ve found:
GREENVILLE
- Haywood Mall is hosting a Boo Bash from 4 – 8 p.m. The mall says kids can participate in a costume contest, make creepy crafts, play ghostly games, collect candy and more.
- Cabela’s is hosting a Great Pumpkin Celebration at its store on Woodruff Road from 4 – 8 p.m. The event features candy, games, costume parades, and free 4x6 photos with the Peanuts gang.
- Sparetime is hosting Scare Time After Dark, featuring unlimited bowling from 9 p.m. – midnight for $15. Sparetime is located at 822 Congaree Road.
- Relentless Church is hosting a Fall Festival at 6 p.m. The church is located at 635 Haywood Rd, Greenville.
TAYLORS
- Springwell Church is hosting a Candy Dash from 6-7:30 p.m. with 100 candy stops. The church is located at 4369 Wade Hampton Blvd., right behind the Taylors post office.
GAFFNEY
- Limestone College is inviting area kids to “Trick-or-Treat with The Saints” from 5 - 7 p.m. inside the gymnasium of Timken East, which is located near the intersection of East O’Neal and Griffith Streets.
SPARTANBURG
- First Baptist North Spartanburg is hosting Festival At First from 6 – 8 p.m. The free event promises candy, food, and family fun. The church is located at 8740 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg.
BOILING SPRINGS
- Calvary a Relevant Community Church will be hosting a Halloween Carnival indoors, starting at 5 p.m. The event will feature free bbq, hot dogs, games, and more. The church is located at 4000 Parris Bridge Road.
SIMPSONVILLE
- Calvary Baptist Church will host Down on the Farm from 5 – 7 p.m. The event will feature live animals, food, games, candy, and more. The church is located at 3810 Grandview Drive.
POWDERSVILLE
- The Chick-Fil-A on SC 153 will host Chick-Fil-A or Treat from 6 – 8 p.m. Kids in costume can receive a free kids meal with purchase of an adult meal.
ANDERSON
- The Freedom Center is hosting Be Our Guest to allow kids a chance to meet their favorite Disney Princesses and Superheroes for great photo opportunities. The event will be from 6 – 8 p.m. at the church on 1851 Bleckley Street.
WEATHER: Stormy Halloween ahead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.