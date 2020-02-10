GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville city leaders are taking a final look at the $1 billion redevelopment project along University Ridge known as the County Square Project.
Tonight, city council will vote for a second time whether or not to rezone to allow for high rises up to 12 stories tall.
The ordinance went before council last month and all but one person voted in favor of it.
Greenville County spokesperson Bob Mihalic said the development, which includes a new county administrative building, is moving forward no matter what.
The first change he said people can expect to see is the relocation of Family Court, which will make way for the new parking garage.
Another sign of change is the leveled ground at the former Cobb Tire building, which is future site of the new county building.
“Once, in about two and a half years, we are into the new building, then land sale can begin," Mihalic said. "So land sale will probably begin in about three and a half to four years and that's when all the private sector development can take place."
