GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Do you need ideas on what you should do with your leftover Halloween pumpkins? We put together a list of ways to rid of them without throwing them away.
About 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkins are thrown in the garbage each year, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
One way you can make use of your pumpkins is by eating it. Bake it into a pie or try roasting the seeds.
You can also compost or donate your pumpkin to a community garden.
Here are some places that you can drop off your pumpkins:
- Hub City Saturday Market in Spartanburg, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. until noon
- Sunday Downtown Market in Spartanburg, Nov. 14 from noon until 4 p.m.
- Swamp Rabbit Cafe and Grocery in Greenville, Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
MORE NEWS: Magic 98.9 bringing 24/7 Christmas music to the Upstate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.