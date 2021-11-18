SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Home Instead Spartanburg wants to make sure that everyone has a present to open on Christmas this year -- no matter how old they are.
Be a Santa to a Senior is in its sixth year in the Upstate. The program works like Angel Tree.
Home Instead spokesperson Audrey Martin said they've set up trees in seven stores and restaurants. Each one is filled with tags, listing a senior in need and want they want for Christmas.
This year there at 400 people on their list.
Martin said the gifts can make a big difference for seniors who might not have friends of family visiting during the holiday season.
- Burkes Outlet, 209 W Rutherford Street, Landrum, SC 29356
- Country Meat Center, 10297 US-221, Woodruff, SC 29388
- Honey Baked Ham, 807 N Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303
- KJ's Market, 12189 W Greenville Hwy, Lyman, SC 29365
- Moe's, 101 Dorman Centre Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29301
- Shepherd's Center of Spartanburg, 393 E Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302
- Zakary's, 612 Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340
The trees will be up through Dec. 8. Gifts should be returned with the senior's tag to the same tree they came from. Present can be wrapped or unwrapped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.