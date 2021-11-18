Home Instead of Spartanburg wants to make sure everyone has a present to open this holiday season -- no matter how old they are. Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel tells us how you can help.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Home Instead Spartanburg wants to make sure that everyone has a present to open on Christmas this year -- no matter how old they are. 

Be a Santa to a Senior is in its sixth year in the Upstate. The program works like Angel Tree.

Home Instead spokesperson Audrey Martin said they've set up trees in seven stores and restaurants. Each one is filled with tags, listing a senior in need and want they want for Christmas. 

This year there at 400 people on their list. 

Martin said the gifts can make a big difference for seniors who might not have friends of family visiting during the holiday season. 

"Especially in the last two years with COVID and with facilities either having to shut down or only having a few people coming in and out, just that reminder of how they are valued and important is the key here," Martin said. 
 
Popular wish list items include socks, blankets, toiletries and puzzles. 
 
Magnolia Manor in Spartanburg is one of the sites that receives the presents. Robert Smith, 79, has lived there for 10 years. He said the Be a Santa to a Senior program makes the holidays exciting. 
 
"When you get stuff on Christmas day, like I said, makes you feel good because, see, some people don't even get nothing on Christmas," Smith said. 
 
Trees are set up at: 
  • Burkes Outlet, 209 W Rutherford Street, Landrum, SC 29356
  • Country Meat Center, 10297 US-221, Woodruff, SC 29388
  • Honey Baked Ham, 807 N Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303
  • KJ's Market, 12189 W Greenville Hwy, Lyman, SC 29365
  • Moe's, 101 Dorman Centre Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29301
  • Shepherd's Center of Spartanburg, 393 E Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302
  • Zakary's, 612 Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340

The trees will be up through Dec. 8. Gifts should be returned with the senior's tag to the same tree they came from. Present can be wrapped or unwrapped. 

For more information, click here

 

