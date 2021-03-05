GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo announced Friday they are accepting bids from people who wish to name the new baby giraffe.
The winning bidder will get naming rights, a behind-the-scenes tour, & a keeper talk to meet the giraffe calf.
As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, the leading bid was at $1,300.
Click here for full details on how the bidding works.
PREVIOUSLY - Baby giraffe at Greenville Zoo is a girl!
