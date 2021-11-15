SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Tonight is the USC Upstate men's basketball home opener and the university is asking fans to not only support the Spartans, but also veterans in need.
USC Upstate athletics, though a partnership with Budweiser of Spartanburg, is collecting donations for Operation Restoration, CDC.
The non-profit assists veterans who are at risk or homeless.
Operation Restoration is asking for donations of:
- socks
- t-shirts
- boxers
- personal care items (shaving kits, soap, etc.)
All fans who make a donation will be entered in a drawing to win a prize package of branded items from Budweiser of Spartanburg and will receive an USC Upstate branded item.
The game, which is against the St. Andrews Knights, will begin at 6 p.m. inside the G.B. Hodge Center.
For tickets, please click here.
