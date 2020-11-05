Here's why the vote count is still going in key states

The presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden remains on a razor's edge as election workers in key states continue to plow through ballots.
Counts were delayed by a record flood of mail-in ballots. Officials in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state, were prevented from processing those ballots until Election Day, leading to a backlog.
Here's what's happening in each state as of 7 a.m. ET:
Arizona
Officials in Maricopa, Arizona's biggest county, said workers would resume counting about 204,000 outstanding early ballots on Friday morning and begin reporting results at 11 a.m. ET.
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told CNN on Thursday afternoon that if Maricopa County maintained the pace it had set Wednesday -- tallying 140,000 ballots in a single day -- "we will have a much more clear picture of where things stand" in the presidential contest in Arizona by Friday evening.
Another 46,000 ballots were outstanding in Pima County, home to Tucson, Hobbs said.
Georgia
Biden took a narrow lead in Georgia after Clayton County in Atlanta's suburbs reported.
Trump's lead dropped steadily as more ballots were counted Thursday.
There were still ballot outstanding Thursday night in Gwinnett County, northeast of Atlanta, and in Forsyth County, which is further north of Atlanta.
State official Gabriel Sterling on Thursday stressed the need for patience in the interest of accuracy.
"The effort here is to make sure that everybody's ... legal vote is counted properly," Sterling told reporters. "These close elections require us to be diligent and make sure we do everything right."
Nevada
The bulk of outstanding ballots in Nevada are in Clark County, which covers Las Vegas -- the Silver State's most populous. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said on Thursday that officials expected to release a batch of 51,000 votes Friday morning.
Clark County has about 70% of all of Nevada's active registered voters.
Nevada's secretary of state said Thursday some 190,150 ballots statewide remained to be counted, 90% of which came from Clark County. An additional 2,500 provisional ballots need to be approved by Friday.
It's hard to determine how many ballots are outstanding in Nevada because the state is one of a handful that mailed ballots to all active registered voters. Election officials will count mail-in ballots received through November 10, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.
North Carolina
Trump leads in North Carolina by more than 75,000 votes, with an estimated 95% reported. The state is not expected to report any additional results until next week.
To finish its count, North Carolina is waiting to see if 116,000 outstanding requested absentee ballots are returned by November 12. In North Carolina, an Election Day-postmarked ballot can be counted if it is received by 5 p.m. ET on November 12.
But the state still does not know how many of those 116,000 voters chose to instead vote in person or to drop off their ballots on Election Day, so the number of potential outstanding votes could shrink.
"With very few exceptions, North Carolina's numbers are not going to move until November 12 or 13," North Carolina State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said Wednesday.
Pennsylvania
In Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania's largest county, about 50,000 mail-in votes were still to be counted Friday morning, according to Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt.
CNN's Kate Bolduan said an official was calling it "a full-court press to get this done."
In Bucks County, the most competitive of the suburban counties outside of Philadelphia, the race has been tight with about 95% of votes reported.
"A note from a Bucks County official yesterday was that they've been tracking the mail-in ballots that are coming in. They have trended to be about 77% for Joe Biden," Bolduan added.
This story has been updated with additional information.
CNN's Stephanie Becker, Kelly Mena, Jason Morris, Austen Bundy, Kate Bolduan, Lauren Moore, Jason Morris and Wes Bruer contributed to this report.
