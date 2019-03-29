It was quite the scene Wednesday in a Seattle neighborhood after Seattle Police say an unidentified suspect shot at cars and a metro bus with numerous passengers on it. Authorities say 2 men were killed and 2 others were injured.
The bus driver, 53-year-old Eric Stark is Greenville pastor, Mitch Miller’s father in law.
“As soon as I had heard what he had done, as far as getting those people to safety that were in his bus, even after taking fire himself,” Miller said, “I’ll be honest, I wasn’t that surprised. I was like, sounds like Eric!”
Police say the gunman hit Stark in the chest. Miller says his father in law had a dozen people onboard his bus. Somehow, Eric Stark was able to get them away from the suspect.
“Eric quick thinking and action takes the bus in reverse. Which is actually pretty difficult to maneuver,” described Stark, “He backs it up to a side street perpendicular, he takes that. He puts it in drive and takes it down that street about five blocks away.”
Miller says Eric then called for medical help after parking the bus in a safe area. Many in Seattle and around the country are calling the bus driver a hero.
“He’s thankful to be here,” said Miller, “I know he’s focused on that.”
The gunman was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. Stark is currently recovering at a Seattle hospital.
“By God’s grace, he’s up, talking, and as far as I understand, he’s even walked a little bit,” said Miller, “Considering what happened, were just thankful.”
A GoFundMe has been set up here.
