Neisha Haymon, the daughter of Oconee Co. deputy Ike Lewis who was injured in a car accident in June, shared this emotional reunion with her father after his release from the hospital. (July 5, 2020)

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Oconee County deputy Ike Lewis was on his way to assist his fellow deputies in a chase on June 25 when he crashed into a tree. 

Monday, he was brought home in an ambulance and was surprised with a wonderful welcome. 

Lewis' family was accompanied by fellow law enforcement officers and firefighters who lined the street to with him well in his recovery. 

His wife, Nicky, caught the emotional return on camera. She is heard telling him to keep his eyes open so he can see how many people he's touched. 

