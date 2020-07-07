OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Oconee County deputy Ike Lewis was on his way to assist his fellow deputies in a chase on June 25 when he crashed into a tree.
Monday, he was brought home in an ambulance and was surprised with a wonderful welcome.
Lewis' family was accompanied by fellow law enforcement officers and firefighters who lined the street to with him well in his recovery.
His wife, Nicky, caught the emotional return on camera. She is heard telling him to keep his eyes open so he can see how many people he's touched.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville Co. Sheriff announces one arrest in Lavish Lounge shooting, 3 other persons of interest sought
Former Gamecocks football star, athletic director King Dixon dies at 83
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.