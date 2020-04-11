HICKORY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hickory police have activated a Silver Alert for a man they say went missing Saturday.
Clyde Melvin Walker is 78 years old and is believed to be living with dementia. He stands at 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has very short gray hair, almost bald, and has blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark green Shurtape hat, a green henley-style shirt with white on it, jeans, and brown slippers. He was last seen on 14th Street Drive NE in Hickory. It's not known where he went.
A photo was not immediately available.
Anyone who knows where Clyde is should call Hickory PD at 828-328-5551, or call 911 and stay with him until help arrives.
