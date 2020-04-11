HICKORY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hickory police have cancelled a Silver Alert for a man they say went missing Saturday.
78-year-old Clyde Melvin Walker was reported missing Saturday afternoon from his residence on 14th Street Drive NE. Police noted he was likely living with dementia or another cognitive impairment. Early Sunday morning, however, we learned the alert had been deactivated.
When we called HPD, they confirmed he was found safe and alive.
