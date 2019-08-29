CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Tigers football team began defense of their national championship Thursday night, hosting Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium.
Kickoff was just after 8 p.m. on the ACC Network. Find it on channel 341 on Spectrum, Channel 402 on Dish, and 612 on DirecTV.
After a punt recovery setup and extended first down, quarterback Trevor Lawrence put the first touchdown of the season on the scoreboard.
Late in the first quarter, Travis Etienne ran 90-yards, tying the longest run in school history, to add the second score to the board.
A Georgia Tech fumble early in the second quarter would lead to another touchdown run from Etienne.
An intercepted pass from Lawrence got Georgia Tech into the red zone midway through the second quarter, but the Tigers would get the ball back, intercepting at 4th and goal.
Tee Higgins would put another touchdown on the board for the Tigers minutes later, after grabbing a 62-yard pass from Lawrence.
Tigers lead 28-0 in the second quarter.
Refresh this page for score updates throughout the game.
MORE - Clemson's home opener to be inaugural game on new ACC Network. Here's where you can find it
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.