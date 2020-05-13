Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - High Point Academy says it will hold an in person graduation ceremony for its students on Friday, May 29 at 10:00 a.m.
The school says this will be the third graduating class to earn diplomas from High Point Academy Spartanburg.
Officials say the school will follow guidelines and suggestions set forth by the CDC, DHEC, and State Department of Education.
Students will be limited to three guests. Visitors attending will be required to wear masks while on campus and be required to sit in pre-marked areas.
The event will be live streamed for additional friends and family unable to attend.
More news: Henderson County deputy released from hospital following chase and crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.