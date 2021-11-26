GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The High School Football Upper State Championship games are starting tonight. The school that wins tonight will go on to play in the State Championship games.
Tune in to the Ten O' Clock News at 10:30 p.m. for the highlights.
5A-
- Gaffney at Spartanburg
4A-
- Greenville at South Pointe
3A-
- Chester at Daniel
1A-
- Southside Christian at Lamar
MORE NEWS: Spartanburg, Gaffney to face off in 5A Upper State Championship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.