Gaffney at Spartanburg

(FOX CAROLINA NEWS/November 26, 2021).

PHOTOS: Upper State Championship High School Football Game

1 of 14

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The High School Football Upper State Championship games are starting tonight. The school that wins tonight will go on to play in the State Championship games.

 Tune in to the Ten O' Clock News at 10:30 p.m. for the highlights. 

5A-

  • Gaffney at Spartanburg

4A-

  • Greenville at South Pointe 

3A-

  • Chester at Daniel 

1A-

  • Southside Christian at Lamar

MORE NEWS: Spartanburg, Gaffney to face off in 5A Upper State Championship

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.