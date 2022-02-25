SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Students at Daniel Morgan Technology Center (DMTC) are putting in hard work. Sweat, time, and patience is a recipe for a masterpiece, such as the one they are building.
Students in the Carpentry II and III classes are building a house from beginning to end.
Students enrolled in the class at Broome and Spartanburg High Schools also participate in the process, using their third and fourth blocks to do the work.
The foundation is laid, frame is standing, and the roof is nearly finished. It's something that's been done before on campus.
Although the work is hard, students love it.
“I get three hours out of my school day, building and coming out here," said Katie Camp, a sophomore at Spartanburg High School. "Actually, being on my feet doing stuff instead of sitting in a class."
She's one of very few females to take this course. However, the instructor says she's a force to be reckoned with.
“I can do it for myself. If my friends need something, then I can do it for them,” Camp said. “A lot of people have a problem going to work, I don’t have a problem coming up here to do it,” said Cade Henderson, a junior at Broome High School.
The students don't work unattended. The Carpentry Instructor at DMTC supervises every step of the way. Working with different students at different skill levels, from different high schools can be a challenge.
"I don’t think anybody will be on the same skill level that’s kind of a good thing," Medford said.
But the goal is for everyone to learn how to contribute to the process.
"There are some that will be up in the air, and some people don’t like that," he said. "There’s a place for everybody. There can be a ground person, where somebody’s got to cut, somebody’s got to measure, and everybody’s skill kind of works together."
All the students are required to be certified through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Majority of the students are certified; there's one who is still in the certification process.
The house the students are building is 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms, two baths and an open living room/kitchen concept. It's expected to be completed around this time next year.
Once completed, electricity students will later wire the house then it will be sold to the highest sealed bid.
We're told the money will be used to pay off any debt accrued while building the house.
A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.