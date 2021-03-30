TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The former President of the Wade Hampton High School Booster Club has been arrested after she was accused of stealing money from the Booster Club's bank account, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Greenville County Schools.
Deputies said they began investigating on March 11 after officials discovered questionable charges made to the banc account.
"Our investigation led to the discovery that 47 year-old Ronda Kay Clawson, who was the President of the Booster Club, was responsible for these charges and investigators have since charged her with Breach of Trust greater than $10,000," Lt. Ryan Flood stated in an email.
According to the arrest warrant, Clawson is accused of withdrawing money from multiple ATMs using the debit card she was issued by the Booster Club.
Greenville County Schools spokesman Tim Waller released this statement:
"We can confirm that a member of the Wade Hampton High School Band Boosters organization has been charged with Breach of Trust related to funds that are missing from the organization’s accounts. This individual does not work for Greenville County Schools. Though the Band Boosters are an independent organization without direct oversight from GCS, we are cooperating fully with the investigation and will work within the legal system to retrieve for the band program as many of the missing funds as possible."
Clawson was booked into the county jail on Tuesday.
