High-tech van collects road data for Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) We roll, hit, and drive them every day, but probably not as much Matt Holmes.
“We’re going to drive every road in this county," Holmes said.
He's the senior field technician with IMS, Infrastructure Management Services and you may soon see him, his team, and a white van driving through your neighborhood.
“It’s awesome," he said.
He and his van collect data regarding road conditions throughout the country and now on roads maintained by Greenville County.
“It does it in detail by painting a picture with the lasers," Holmes said.
The van is also equipped with a GPS, and cameras and those lasers span 12 feet.
“You can see every crack in the road- even one’s we can’t see with the human eye," he said.
However, it's exactly what Hesha Gamble is looking for.
“We have 1,800 miles of county roads, which is about 7,000 roads," Gamble said.
She's an engineer with Greenville County and calls the information invaluable.
“We use the data collection from the pavement condition survey to help us determine, which roads should be paved and in which order," Gamble said. “The data is used along with data that the county has such as frequency of service requests, condition of the pavement, pot holes, or any known problems.”
She says because roads deteriorate over time, the information gives an accurate description of what road conditions are now.
“Some of the things that are evaluated include roughness, different types of cracking," she said.
So, engineers can fix what we hit, drive, and roll on every day.
