Buncombe County, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Biltmore Forest Police Department has shut down the northern half of Vanderbilt Road, in Buncombe county, Sunday afternoon.
Police officers reported three trees down and across the roadway, blocking traffic.
Access from Busbee, north to the Village is cut off until further notice, police say. Drivers are asked to exercise caution till the seen has cleared.
The National Weather Service reported numerous trees and power lines down throughout Buncombe and Henderson county due to high winds this weekend.
Duke Energy also reported over 3,000 outages in Greenville County. Crews are at work currently to restore power.
As of 2:48 p.m these are the outages reported by Duke Energy:
Greenville: 3,010 Latest restoration estimate- Jan. 20 11:59 p.m.
Henderson: 1,188 Latest restoration estimate- Jan. 20 11:59 p.m.
Buncombe: 875 Latest restoration estimate- Jan. 20 11:45 p.m.
McDowell: 415 Latest restoration estimate- Jan. 20 11:45 p.m.
Anderson: 357 Latest restoration estimate- Jan. 20 9:00 p.m.
More on power outages can be found here: https://www.duke-energy.com/outages/current-outages
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on weather, outages, and conditions.
