Honea Path, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the the town of Honea Path have released information that indicate higher than normal levels of lead have been found in drinking water in some homes and buildings.
According to the city, the tests were conducted over a period of months in 2019. The town of Honea Path had a 90th percentile value of 0.02mg/L milligrams per liter which exceeded the action limit of 0.015 mg/L milligrams per liter for Lead and was notified by SCDHEC.
The elevated levels were detected in some residences during the July to December 2019 Lead and Copper monitoring period. 40 residences were tested during this monitoring period and five of these sites returned lead levels above the 0.015 mg/L milligrams per liter.
Officials offered the following tips to reduce resident's potential exposure to lead in drinking water:
- The longer water resides in plumbing the more lead it may contain. If water hasn’t been used for several hours, run it for at least 15-30 seconds or until it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature before using it for drinking or cooking.
- Lead dissolves more easily into hot water. Cold water should also be used for the preparation of baby formula.
- You may want to consider purchasing a water filter or bottled water. Be sure the filter is approved to reduce lead. Contact NSF International at 1-800-NSF-8010 or www.nsf.org for performance standards for water filters.
- Brass faucets, fittings, and valves, including those advertised as “lead-free,” may contribute lead to drinking water. The law currently allows end-use fixtures, such as faucets, with wetted surfaces containing a maximum weighted average of 0.25% lead to be labeled as “lead-free.” Note: Prior to January 4, 2014, fixtures could contain up to 8% lead and be labeled as “lead free.”
According to the town, Honea Path purchases their water from the Belton Honea Path Water Authority and does not provide additional treatment to the water. The town is working with the water authority to resolve this issue.
The town of Honea Path will continue to sample for lead and copper every six months until the issue is resolved.
For more information, residents can call 864-369-2466 or 864-369-7467.
For more information on reducing lead exposure around your home/building and the health effects of lead, visit www.epa.gov/lead or contact your health care provider.
Previously: Official: Testing shows lead levels lower in Belton drinking water, still above EPA's action level
