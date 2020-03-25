Highlands, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Highlands Food and Wine Festival has announced today that their spring concert originally scheduled for May 9 has been cancelled.
The concert which was to feature Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors is being cancelled as a result of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After careful consideration regarding the health and safety of our guests, staff and vendors, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the concert amid increasing concerns and nationwide regulations regarding COVID-19,” said Casey Reid, partner of Eleven Events and Festival Director. “We are disappointed that we are unable to bring this exciting event to our fans this spring as planned, but we feel it is the right decision based on what we know at this time. We are continuing to look ahead to the Highlands Food & Wine Festival in November, when we hope to once again gather for a world-class event in the beautiful mountain town of Highlands.”
Organizers say concert ticket holders will receive refund instructions via Universe ticketing at the email address used for purchase.
