SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- High Point Academy announced Thursday it is bringing a nationwide suicide prevention program to its campus.
The program, Hope Squad, is a peer based program based in Utah. According to a news release from High Point, Hope Squad will be the first of its kind in the Carolinas and Georgia.
According to the release, Hope Squad is being brought to school by Larry and Cathy Lawrence. Last year, their son Christopher committed suicide at the age of 14. The Lawrenece family says that through Hope Squad, they hope to bring suicide awareness and prevention into schools.
High Point Academy says that its staff will begin training on Friday from the program's founder and other staff members.
