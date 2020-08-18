GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are investigating a crash that was blocking SC 14 north of Greer Tuesday night.
The wreck happened just after 4 p.m. near Matlock Circle.
Troopers said injuries were reported in the crash.
The road was still blocked as of 8:45 p.m. By 9:30, first responders had cleared the scene and the road reopened.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Large group gathers to protest Greenville Co. Council's virtual meetings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.