Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County School District 56 has confirmed to FOX Carolina that a bus was involved in an accident this morning.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 7:00 a.m. near the intersection of Garlington Road and Casper Grant Estates.
Details are limited, but Highway Patrol says that injuries are involved, though at this time we don't know how serious.
The school district confirms they are on scene of the accident, and that children were on board when the collision occurred. The school district says it will release details as soon as they know more.
We've reached out to the Highway Patrol but as of writing we haven't heard back from them.
We have multiple crews on the way and we'll update as soon as more information becomes available.
