GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Troopers have responded to a collision along Interstate 85 heading southbound, they reported Tuesday evening.
Highway Patrol has blocked off all lanes, and traffic is being redirected.
The collision was reported around mile marker 46, just after 12:30 a.m.
Injuries have been reported.
No further details were given.
MORE NEWS
Fundraiser started for Spartanburg Co. Deputy's daughter as she battles stage 4 cancer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.