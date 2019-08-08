Boiling Springs, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Thursday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office were investigating a scene along Highway 9.
Law enforcement were close to the intersection of North Grove Medical Park and Boiling Springs Road.
We spoke with officials on scene but they told us they couldn't release any information at that time. Our crew says they saw law enforcement searching a vehicle found off the road and in the woods.
According to our crew, K-9 units were also on scene canvassing the area.
We're reaching out to highway patrol for more information, we'll update as soon as we know more.
