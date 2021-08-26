LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Troopers are looking for information regarding a hit-and-run that happened Monday, August 23 in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, the collision happened at 7:45 a.m. on Georgia Road near Zack Trail.
Troopers said am unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on Georgia Road near Zacks Trail when it hit a person walking. They said the person sustained serious injuries because of the collision.
The car then left the scene, according to troopers.
If anyone has information regarding the collision, call Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501 or Crimestoppers at 864-68-CRIME (682-7463.
Another way to contact Highway Patrol with information is by doing one of the following: go to 5541111.com, use the mobile app P3 Tips, or dial *HP on the phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.