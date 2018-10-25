Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Thursday morning highway patrol was on the scene of an accident on Bismark Drive and Augusta Road.
The accident happened around 7:00 a.m.
Greenville County Coroner Kent Dill confirms that two people have died.
Details of what happened are not readily available at this time.
We will update when we have more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.