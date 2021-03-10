Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal crash in Spartanburg County.
Troopers say the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on Mount Shoals Road near Cross Anchor Road.
Details of the crash aren't available yet, but highway patrol tells us two vehicles were involved with at least one fatality.
Highway patrol says their MAIT unit is on scene investigating. We've reached out to the coroner's office and we'll update as more information becomes available.
