Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash after reports of a person trapped.
Troopers say the accident happened around 6:00 a.m.
We're told the accident happened near Staunton Bridge Road and Pender Drive.
Right now we don't know the condition of the person in the vehicle.
We'll update when more information becomes available.
