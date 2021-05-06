GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that the crash they responded to last night is not fatal as of right now.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 10 p.m. and they along with firefighters blocked off the road. They say that the crash occurred near a home along Franklin Road.
Highway Patrol says the driver was a 20-year-old with a one-year-old child in the car. They add that both people were properly restrained and seat belted into the car.
The driver struck a pedestrian while traveling south on Franklin Road, according to Highway Patrol. They say that the pedestrian was taken to Prisma with injuries, but the crash is not fatal as of right now.
According to Highway Patrol, the driver is not facing any charges right now for the crash.
Stay tuned, we are working on getting more information.
