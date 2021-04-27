SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a fatal car collision on Drayton Road.
According to Highway Patrol, there were two cars involved in this collision. The first car was traveling west on Drayton Road. The second car was traveling west on Drayton Road and hit the first car in the rear. The second car then traveled off the right side of the roadway down an embankment and overturned in the creek.
Troopers with Highway Patrol say the driver in the second car passed away at the hospital.
The Spartanburg Sheriff's Office initially reported six vehicles were involved in the crash.
