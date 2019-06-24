GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A large tree has fallen onto a popular road in Greenville County, blocking the roadway, troopers report.
It was reported Monday evening, shortly after a series of storms rolled through the area.
Lights have also been damaged on that road, our viewers say.
The road is blocked along the intersection of Roper Mountain Road, Bradford, and Farrell Kirk Lane.
It is unknown how long it will take to clear the roadway.
