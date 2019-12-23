ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Two out of three lanes are blocked along I-85 northbound in Anderson County, on Monday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers were not able to provide immediate details on the collision, but the two left lanes are blocked as a result.
The collision was reported just after 8:30 p.m. near Exit 40 NB.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more..
