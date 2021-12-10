"Luckily, there's not really much damage, just cosmetic, but it could have been a lot worse," Crump said.
Last year, Highway Patrol says there were 2,700 deer vs. vehicle collisions. 350 involved injuries. Four were fatal. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway is urging drivers to stay vigilant; especially because December is one of the worst months for these kinds of accidents.
"If you see one, you always know there may be two or three more behind them," Ridgeway said, "You may as well just slow down and watch for deer once you see one."
Ridgeway says if you pay attention and keep your bights on, you'll likely see the deer coming and can avoid an accident anyways, but, if it's too late, swerving may not be the best idea.
"If a deer does jump out in front of you at the last minute, me personally, I would not swerve to miss the deer, because I'd much rather strike that animal than run off the road and strike an oak tree," Ridgeway said.
Crump says he's saving his money to get his car fixed. He shares this advice with drivers.
"Be careful. Don't speed. Watch out for other drivers. Watch out for deer. We talked about deer here, but it's about other drivers as well," Crump said.
Not only can hitting deer be dangerous but also expensive. According to AAA Carolinas, the average claim for hitting a deer in the Carolinas is $4,300.
AAA also says October through December are considered to be the worst months of the year for animal-vehicle collisions. And most deer are active between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. as well as 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can honk to scare them away.
Ridgeway says, if you see a dead carcass on the side of the road call SCDOT maintenance.
