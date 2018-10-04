GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Highway 14 has reopened after after a cement truck overturned during a crash Thursday morning.
The accident happened near the Spaulding Farm Road intersection around 8:15 a.m.
Troopers said the concrete truck was heading east on SC 14 when it struck a 2018 Toyota turning left onto the highway from Spaulding Farm Road.
Troopers said a 16-year-old girl was driving the Toyota and the truck driver's evasive maneuver probably saved the teen's life.
The truck had been turned upright as of 11:30 a.m. and was towed from the scene by 12:30 p.m.
The concrete was cleaned up and troopers announced at 12:50 that the road was back open.
