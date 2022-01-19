GATLINBURG, TN (FOX Carolina) – A man from San Diego had to be rescued while he was hiking the Appalachian Trail because of heavy snow, according to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Andrew Burtzloff, 28, was hiking the trail when he became disoriented and lost Tuesday, according to the park.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and the Tennessee Army national Guard helped in rescuing Burtzloff.
“The park has a long-standing partnership with these agencies that enables us to work together to complete complex search and rescue operations in extremely hazardous environments such as this,” said Tennessee District Ranger Jared St. Clair. “We are appreciative of their dedication in helping us reach those in need.”
The park used location data to find Burtzloff, who had gone off trail, in a ravine and deep within the park’s backcountry near Gregory Bald. He also was wet, cold and had signs of hypothermia.
A medical UH60 Army Blackhawk reached the search area around 10:15 a.m. and after a brief search by air, the crew found Burtzloff in waist deep snow.
The crew than lowered two medics to the hiker and took him to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.