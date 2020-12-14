BALD ROCK, SC (FOX Carolina) - Recently, monoliths have been popping up all over the world. On Sunday, hikers discovered one monolith in the Upstate.
Calvin Bowman said on Sunday around noon, he was hiking with some friends along Bald Rock when they came across a monolith.
According to Greg Lucas with DNR, they do not believe it was the same kind of monolith seen in other places but a copycat version.
Lucas said when a DNR employee found the "monolith" on Monday morning, it appeared to be already half blown over because of its flimsy construction. It seemed to be made of three pieces of tin nailed to a post.
DNR removed the structure on Monday.
