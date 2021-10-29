SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Students and staff at Hillcrest High School are coming together today to remember 17-year-old EJ Smith, who was shot and killed late Sunday night.
Fox Carolina News has followed this story closely. Investigators with the Simpsonville Police Department said Smith was outside of Tipsy Taco on Fairview Road when 19-year-old Sagin Riley Willasch fired a gun, killing Smith.
Willasch is now charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Students have organized a prayer vigil for this morning at 8:10 a.m. Hillcrest High School principal Patrick Jarrett said the event was originally going to take place outside, around Smith's parking spot.
However, the interest in the vigil has been so great, they've moved it into the gym to accommodate more people.
The community is invited to tonight's football game at Hillcrest. Students are asking people wear blue and black in Smith's honor.
A Go Fund Me has also been created to help the Smith family with unexpected expenses. Within 48 hours, the fundraised surpassed its goal of $10,000. The total is now more than $20,000.
