Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Earlier this week a social media post surfaced that showed a student from Hillcrest High School holding a firearm and poster with a racial slur and divisive message.
In the wake of the post which could have served to divide the students and the community, students at the school decided to stand together in unity against discrimination, racism, and hatred.
According to the school's Facebook page, students came together and created a large Unity banner with the message, "I am, you are, we are, Hillcrest".
Students Jake Bray and Taja Booker organized the movement and wrote a statement to the student body asking them to unite.
The statement said in part, " This is not who we are, this is not who we have been, this is not who we will be. I am, you are, we are a family; we are Hillcrest. We will not let this incident define us or keep us divided."
Students were encouraged to sign the banner at the school to show their support or to draw zeroes on the back of their hands to represent zero tolerance for discrimination and racism.
It was on Wednesday afternoon, that Greenville County Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton said the student has since been suspended, and recommended from expulsion.
