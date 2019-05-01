Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Greenville County School District began an investigation after receiving word of a post on social media, showing a student holding a gun with a poster containing a racial slur.
According to the Simpsonville Police Department, it was on Tuesday when resource officers at Hillcrest High School were made aware of the inappropriate photo and began investigating.
According to police, the investigation into the matter did not reveal any credible threats to any students or staff at the school and all other pertinent information was transferred to the proper jurisdiction for follow-up.
Wednesday afternoon, Greenville County Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton said the student has since been suspended, and recommended from expulsion.
Simpsonville Police say they are continuing to work with the Greenville County School District to resolve any safety concerns related to the incident.
The Greenville NAACP released a statement on the photo - calling it a 'racial attack.'
President of the chapter, Reverend J.M. Flemming, said the following:
We are saddened to hear of a racial attack on blacks by a white student in Greenville County Schools. This shows the issue of racism is very real since this youth was not born during times of civil rights era then racial hatred is embedded.
As the Greenville NAACP, we are working to address the rising spread of racial and religious hatred in this country and especially in Greenville County. This racial incident brought to light on April 30th is one of many racial incidents but most are not reported in the media.
Greenville County must be open to tell the truth about racism and continue dialogues on racism and its side effects. The Greenville NAACP is very supportive of Public Education but this racial attack is at the Expulsion level of the School District’s Zero Tolerance Policy. We are waiting to see the District’s response and stand ready to be a part of any conversation.
